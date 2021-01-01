Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,245.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $319.19 or 0.01096348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $144,245.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00129003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00559808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00154806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00049118 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,649 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.