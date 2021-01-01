MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,449.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $598,789.61 and $3,449.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00028321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00555416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00167723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049292 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

