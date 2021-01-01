Minereum Hits One Day Volume of $7,753.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 402.7% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $7,753.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00082942 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,993,161 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.