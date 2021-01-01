MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $122.48 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $11.46 or 0.00039028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 76% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $122.48 million and approximately $541,644.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00342520 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.01365730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000246 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,685,897 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

