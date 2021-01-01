MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.59

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.53. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 125,377 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

