MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 83.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $68,448.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00563568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00159951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304419 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00082671 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.