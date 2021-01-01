Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

