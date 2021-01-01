MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.61. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,690,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.35.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.