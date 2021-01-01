MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.00 or 0.02517437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00434004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.01180745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00568917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.