MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Acquires 7,107 Shares

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,355.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 21,700 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $303,583.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87.

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

