Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperformer rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
NYSE MTL opened at $2.05 on Monday. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
About Mechel PAO
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.
