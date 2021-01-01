Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperformer rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE MTL opened at $2.05 on Monday. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

