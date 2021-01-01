McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings per share of $3.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.92. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $16.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.17 to $18.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 663,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,734. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

