McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

