McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.