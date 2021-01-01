MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops One Day Volume of $84,843.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $199,024.40 and $84,843.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.34 or 0.99741364 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020428 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00346955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00491568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00142041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00038794 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

