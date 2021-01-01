Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

NYSE:MTRN opened at $63.72 on Thursday. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 51.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

