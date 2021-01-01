MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

