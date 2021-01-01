MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

