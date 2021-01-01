Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 4.22. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

