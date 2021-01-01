Marathon Patent Group (MARA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2020 – Marathon Patent Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Marathon Patent Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Marathon Patent Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Marathon Patent Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Marathon Patent Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – Marathon Patent Group is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 36,916,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

