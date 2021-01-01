Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.49. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 34,189 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

In related news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

