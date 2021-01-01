MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.47

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $21.83. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 21,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

