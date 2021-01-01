Maincoin Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $769.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00040921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.16 or 0.01974923 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

