Maincoin (MNC) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,271.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00294275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.55 or 0.02027532 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

