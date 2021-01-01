Magnum Achieves Market Cap of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

