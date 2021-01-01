Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 43,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,898. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $765.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

