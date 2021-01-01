M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDC. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 125.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 558,981 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $7,065,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

