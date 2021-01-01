Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $3.10. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 119,161 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

