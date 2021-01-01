LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and $9,874.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021823 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.