LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 8.67. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.
