LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 8.67. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

