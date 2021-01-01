LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

