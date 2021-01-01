Lition Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a market cap of $1.67 million and $187,473.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,238.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.68 or 0.02516114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00434836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01181623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00577986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00226689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

