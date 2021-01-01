Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $76,730.22 and $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

