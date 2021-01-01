Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.84

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.84 and traded as high as $69.69. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 115,696 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.96.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,963.09. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 in the last 90 days.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

