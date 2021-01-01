LINA (LINA) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $3,599.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.13 or 0.02030516 BTC.

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

