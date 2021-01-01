LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $9.72 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $33,587.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00300570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.22 or 0.01971711 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,520,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,968,875 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

