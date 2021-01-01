Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.45. 298,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

