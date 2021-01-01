LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17,900.00 and last traded at $17,800.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,550.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17,421.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17,483.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $356 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.51.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.