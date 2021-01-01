(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LGF.B stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. (LGF.B) has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

