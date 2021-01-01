Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

