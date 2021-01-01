LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

