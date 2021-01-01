Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

