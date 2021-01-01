Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.