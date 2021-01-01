Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 39,188 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $391,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.