Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 12,700 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

