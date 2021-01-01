Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $203.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.