Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $46.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

