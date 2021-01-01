Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

