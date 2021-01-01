Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

