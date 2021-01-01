Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $178.77

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and traded as high as $183.34. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $181.15, with a volume of 89,972 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$193.07.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total transaction of C$4,777,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,551,513.87. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,681.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

